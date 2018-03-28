Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class

Authorities say an Alabama high school teacher was jailed for being drunk in class.



Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets that 40-year-old Mae Gladys Edwards was arrested Tuesday and charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquors after students at Tanner High School reported she was "acting weird."



Young said a liquor bottle was found near the family and consumer science teacher's desk.



Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk says Edwards has been placed on paid leave pending investigation, and he'll recommend how the school board should handle the question of her employment.



Edwards was held on $1,000 bond and couldn't be released until she was sober. She was not listed as an active inmate on Wednesday.



It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

