Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff: Alabama high school teacher was drunk in class

Posted: Updated:
ATHENS, Ala. -

Authorities say an Alabama high school teacher was jailed for being drunk in class.
  
Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets that 40-year-old Mae Gladys Edwards was arrested Tuesday and charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquors after students at Tanner High School reported she was "acting weird."
  
Young said a liquor bottle was found near the family and consumer science teacher's desk.
  
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk says Edwards has been placed on paid leave pending investigation, and he'll recommend how the school board should handle the question of her employment.
  
Edwards was held on $1,000 bond and couldn't be released until she was sober. She was not listed as an active inmate on Wednesday.
  
It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:05:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

  • Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:56:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

  • Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:14:36 GMT
    TwitterTwitter

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:48:36 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.    Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.    Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.

    >>

  • Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin

    Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:45:44 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.    Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.    Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

    >>

  • Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:42:13 GMT

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.    The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films. 

    >>

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.    The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films. 

    >>
    •   