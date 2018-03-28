DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.
  
Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.
  
The 47-year-old rapper known to law enforcement and the courts as Earl Simmons has been incarcerated since his bail was revoked in January. He sobbed during the proceeding as his lawyer, Murray Richman, recalled his nightmarish childhood.
  
Richman says DMX has been a model prisoner. Still, prosecutors sought five years in prison for him, citing a lengthy rap sheet and drugs.
  
Richman wanted him free to support his 15 children and pay back more than $2 million in taxes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:05:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    >>

  • Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:56:05 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    >>

  • Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:14:36 GMT
    TwitterTwitter

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban

    Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:16:40 GMT
    Governor Jay Inslee made a decision last month that while he is Governor no one will be executed in the state of Washington.Governor Jay Inslee made a decision last month that while he is Governor no one will be executed in the state of Washington.

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure banning licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation.    Inslee signed the bill Wednesday, joined by supporters of the measure, including Chad Griffin, the president of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure banning licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation.    Inslee signed the bill Wednesday, joined by supporters of the measure, including Chad Griffin, the president of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign.

    >>

  • DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:48:36 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.    Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.    Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.

    >>

  • Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin

    Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:45:44 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.    Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.    Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."

    >>
    •   