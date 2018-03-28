Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure banning licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation.
  
Inslee signed the bill Wednesday, joined by supporters of the measure, including Chad Griffin, the president of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign.
  
The new law, which takes effect in June, will deem it "unprofessional conduct" for a licensed health care provider to perform conversion therapy on a patient under the age of 18.
  
Washington joins 10 other states -including California and Oregon - plus the District of Columbia that have laws or regulations banning conversion therapy for LGBT minors.
  
Under the measure, if the provider violates the law, they face sanctions ranging from fines to license revocation or suspension. The measure does not apply to non-licensed counselors operating as part of a religious organization, religious denomination or church.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

