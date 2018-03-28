Seattle business creates chair that converts into bulletproof vest

In the wake of gun violence across the country, many people are working on ways to better protect against an ongoing problem, whether it be through arming teachers, creating stricter gun laws or inventing new safety products. One of those products is a portable outdoor chair that doubles as a bulletproof vest.

Aaron Ansel created the Prydwen vest, which is made up of numerous layers of high-tech plastic fabric and can protect the wearer from bullets fired from handguns fired at least 20 feet away. It also includes an insert for an optional plate that can protect against high-powered rifle fire, according the the vest's website.

The vest retails for about $100.

Would you buy one?