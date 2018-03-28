Burglars say shop owner tortured them, made them strip naked after they broke into store

A burglary call at a Florida bike shop ended with the arrests of not only the suspects who broke in, but the owner of the shop as well.

WFTV 9 reports that the culprits claim the owner tortured them for hours before calling 911. They claim the owner of the bike shop made them strip down to their underwear, beat them and held them at gunpoint.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WFTV 9, 27-year-old Jose Gonzalez, and 28-year-old Michael Eller admitted to deputies that they broke into the Gas bikes shop in Orange County early Sunday morning.

Once inside, they were confronted by shop owner Robert Antley, who was waiting for them with a gun. According to the report, Antley told deputies that he had been sleeping inside the store because it had been broken into multiple times in recent weeks.

Eller told deputies that at least an hour passed before Antley's brother, 24-year-old Joshua, and his girlfriend, Kathryn Pellicio, showed up. Eller and Gonzalez said they were then taken to a bathroom in the back of the store where they were beaten for over an hour.

According to the report, Antley claimed he didn't call 911 right away because his cellphone battery was dead and claimed the men had cut his phone wires at the shop. Antley told deputies he called 911 when his brother arrived, but deputies said they were not able to corroborate his statements.

WFTV 9's legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said property owners have a right to protect themselves.

“You are allowed to engage in conduct that is reasonable, necessary and lawful to protect yourself or your property, but one may argue that these efforts were neither reasonable nor lawful," Sheaffer said.

Antley bonded out of jail Monday afternoon. His brother and his girlfriend remain jailed.

Eller and Gonzalez remain in the Orange County Jail.