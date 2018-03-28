The Latest: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run fight

The Latest: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run fightPosted: Updated:
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.>>
3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
House ransacked after being mistaken for site of estate sale
LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman says her house was ransacked by people who mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale. The Daily Camera reports Mary Andrews says she left her Longmont home unlocked and came back Friday morning to find people taking items from her house. Longmont police told Andrews it was a "very, very bad misunderstanding." Andrews says a house just a few doors down was having an estate sale, and somehow someone got ...>>
Happy Family Special: Mom mistook labor for bad Chinese food
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms three hours later. The Pensacola News Journal reports 29-year-old Crystal Gail Amerson thought food poisoning was responsible for the stomach pains that woke her up early Sunday, unaware that she was actually 37 weeks pregnant. An ambulance arrived hours later, as the pain escalated.>>
The Latest: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run fight
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police say they have arrested a suspect accused of running down five men then fleeing the scene of the crash after he and the men earlier got into an altercation. Officer Robert Rueca says a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the crash that occurred around 10:25 a.m.>>
Car rolls into pool with dad, daughter inside after mom forgets to put it in park
CRESTVIEW, Fla. - Yikes! A Florida family has a story that brings a literal meaning to the word 'carpool.' A woman thought she'd put the car in park, when she ran inside her apartment to get some money. Her husband and daughter were inside the vehicle a it rolled into the pool. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says everyone involved in the incident is alright. The husband and child were able to make it out of the car safely. Okaloosa County>>
Burglars say shop owner tortured them, made them strip naked after they broke into store
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A burglary call at a Florida bike shop ended with the arrests of not only the suspects who broke in, but the owner of the shop as well. WFTV 9 reports that the culprits claim the owner tortured them for hours before calling 911. They claim the owner of the bike shop made them strip down to their underwear, beat them and held them at gunpoint. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by WFTV 9, 27-year-old>>
Seattle business creates chair that converts into bulletproof vest
SEATTLE - In the wake of gun violence across the country, many people are working on ways to better protect against an ongoing problem, whether it be through arming teachers, creating stricter gun laws or inventing new safety products. One of those products is a portable outdoor chair that doubles as a bulletproof vest.>>
Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle
PROSPECT, Va. (AP) - Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle CarnivalCruise. The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?">>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs conversion therapy ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure banning licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. Inslee signed the bill Wednesday, joined by supporters of the measure, including Chad Griffin, the president of the D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign.>>
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) took requests Wednesday, accommodating DMX's desire to hear his hit "Slippin'" before DMX faced the music over his admission he committed tax fraud.>>
Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary Shulkin
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA. Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.">>
