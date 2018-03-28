The Latest: Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run fight

The Latest on an altercation in San Francisco that led to a hit-and-run crash (all times local):



4:05 p.m.



San Francisco police say they have arrested a suspect accused of running down five men then fleeing the scene of the crash after he and the men earlier got into an altercation.



Officer Robert Rueca says a man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the crash that occurred around 10:25 a.m. He says police also have custody of the vehicle involved but declined to release the suspect's name or details of the arrest.



Police say the driver got into an altercation with the men, then got into his vehicle and hit them before fleeing the scene in an industrial neighborhood a few miles from the city's financial district. One of the men died at a hospital a short time later, while three were in serious condition and a fourth was in fair condition.



12:30 p.m.



A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says one of five people struck in a hit-and-run crash has died.



San Francisco police say a driver got into an altercation Wednesday with the five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing. It was not clear if the victims were pedestrians.



Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said three of the victims were in serious condition and the fourth was in fair condition. He said he could not discuss the nature of their injuries.



The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city's financial district.



11:45 a.m.



San Francisco police say a driver got into an altercation with five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing.



Police say four victims have life-threatening injuries. All five people struck in the crash Wednesday morning were taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have any additional information.

