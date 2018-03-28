EWU football player accused of crashing truck into Cheney apartm - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

EWU football player accused of crashing truck into Cheney apartment building, then fleeing

CHENEY, Wash. -

An Eastern Washington football player faces hit-and-run charges after crashing his truck into a Cheney apartment building and then fleeing the scene.

According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, 20-year-old Keenan Williams, a defensive end for the team, is under indefinite suspension following the incident.

“We are aware of the incident, and will cooperate fully with the investigation,” Eastern coach Aaaron Best said in a statement released on Tuesday. “But until that is complete and the case is reviewed in accordance with EWU’s student conduct policies, Keenan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” Best said.

According to witnesses cited in a Cheney Police report obtained by the Spokesman, Williams drove his Ford F-250 pickup truck into Building 17 at Eagle Point Apartments on the evening of March 9.

According to Cheney Police Chief Tom Jenkins, damage to the south end of building 17 left it structurally unsound. According to the Spokesman, tenants in the three affected units were housed in hotel rooms for the night, then moved to vacant apartments at Eagle Point.

Because no one was injured, Williams faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property.

The morning following the crash, Williams, accompanied by his father, turned himself in to police. .

According to the Spokesman, Cheney fire and police officials estimate that repairs to the building would cost around $100,000.

Officials at Greystar Property Management of Spokane, which owns Eagle Point, did not respond to the Spokesman's messages regarding the extent of the damage, or whether the company plans to sue Williams for the cost of repairs.

Williams  is scheduled for a court appearance next week.

