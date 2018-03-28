Meet Ronny Jackson, Trump's surprise pick to lead the VA

Meet Ronny Jackson, Trump's surprise pick to lead the VAPosted: Updated:
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.>>
3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.>>
Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police. In more than 70 email exchanges Turley attempted to arrange a meeting with a potential client.>>
Witnesses take stand in manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Testimonies began in the manslaughter trial of a man who prosecutors say shot and killed his wife. Dwayne Thurman has said what happened back in January 2016 was an accident. That’s what his defense attorney said in opening statements Wednesday, that what happened was a “tragic accident.” The defense says Thurman is a reserve deputy, and he and his wife, Brenda, were familiar with each other’s use of firearms and their training. On January 18,...>>
Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.>>
It's time for the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On the beautiful trails of Tubbs Hill, you never know who or what you may run into. The Easter Bunny, well sort of, combs the trail to find the perfect spot to lay eggs. And it’s not just in Coeur d’Alene; it’s all over north Idaho. In fact, it’s the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt. “We don't do this for any particular reason than just to have fun,” Keith Boe said.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
Woman finds unclaimed wedding dress hanging on Spokane Valley pole
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- It's an unsolved mystery for Nancy Drew to crack. A viewer sent us a picture, saying she found a wedding dress hanging on a pole in Spokane Valley, near Argonne by the Taco Time parking lot. She's asking: did it fall out of someone's car or did someone dump it? She handed the dress off to Scollard's Dry Cleaners nearby, hoping they could help.>>
8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting. “Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.” Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help>>
Judge rejects Saudi Arabia's attempt to toss 9/11 lawsuits
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has rejected Saudi Arabia's motion to end a New York lawsuit seeking to hold it responsible in the Sept. 11 attacks. In dismissing the motion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels said the plaintiffs' allegations met the requirements for the court to assume jurisdiction under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. Congress passed the act in 2016 over then-President Barack Obama's veto, allowing the claims to go forward against t...>>
Meet Ronny Jackson, Trump's surprise pick to lead the VA
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs passed his screen test before casting began. Ronny Jackson, Trump's personal physician, stood before the White House press corps in January to announce the results of the president's first physical in a performance that showed he was quick-witted, hard to throw off-kilter and unfailingly complimentary.>>
EWU football player accused of crashing truck into Cheney apartment building, then fleeing
CHENEY, Wash. - An Eastern Washington football player faces hit-and-run charges after crashing his truck into a Cheney apartment building and then fleeing the scene. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, 20-year-old Keenan Williams, a defensive end for the team, is under indefinite suspension following the incident. “We are aware of the incident, and will cooperate fully with the investigation,” Eastern coach Aaaron Best said in a>>
House ransacked after being mistaken for site of estate sale
LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado woman says her house was ransacked by people who mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale. The Daily Camera reports Mary Andrews says she left her Longmont home unlocked and came back Friday morning to find people taking items from her house. Longmont police told Andrews it was a "very, very bad misunderstanding." Andrews says a house just a few doors down was having an estate sale, and somehow someone got ...>>
