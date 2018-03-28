Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday.

About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon.

The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door. 

Spokane Police swarmed the area searching for the man, but did not find him.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from inside the bank to get a clear shot of the man.

The robber is described as a white man in his 50s. He's about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 lbs with sandy brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhart-type jacket.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

