UPDATE: SPD arrests man suspected of robbing downtown bank on Wednesday

UPDATE:

Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Spokane.

"Thanks to the diligent work by the Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers and the Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit, the US Bank robbery suspect, 47 year old Michael S. Parsons, was located and taken into custody without incident," the department said in a release. "Parsons has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery."

Previous Coverage:

Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday.

About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon.

The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.

Spokane Police swarmed the area searching for the man, but did not find him.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from inside the bank to get a clear shot of the man.

The robber is described as a white man in his 50s. He's about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 lbs with sandy brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhart-type jacket.

If you know anything about what happened, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.