UPDATE: SPD arrests man suspected of robbing downtown bank on Wednesday

Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
UPDATE: SPD arrests man suspected of robbing downtown bank on Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Spokane. "Thanks to the diligent work by the Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers and the Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit, the US Bank robbery suspect, 47 year old Michael S. Parsons, was located and taken into custody without incident," the department said in a release>>
Advocacy group raises concerns on planned railway bridge
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho water advocacy group says another railway bridge across Lake Pend Oreille would double rail traffic, increasing the chances of derailments of crude oil and coal shipments. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper is calling on state and federal officials to extend the public comment period for the planned BNSF Railway bridge across the northern Idaho lake, so its potential effects can be better analyzed. The group ...>>
Grant County: Warden substitute teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class
WARDEN, Wash. - A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography. Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Spokane. "Thanks to the diligent work by the Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers and the Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit, the US Bank robbery suspect, 47 year old Michael S. Parsons, was located and taken into custody without incident," the department said in a release>>
Okanogan 6th grade student says she received hateful letter: 'Do us all a favor and kill yourself!'
KHQ.COM - A horrifying letter written anonymously to a female 6th grade student at Okanogan Middle School has received thousands of shares on Facebook as community members are outraged the student received such a hateful letter. The letter starts with "Guess what? I heard nobody likes you!" It goes on to use expletives to name call and ends with, "you're an embarrassment to everybody. Do us all a favor and kill yourself!">>
We all love surprises, unless they're terrible. Like when it's midnight on Tax Day and you can't find your middle child's Social Security number. When it comes to doing your taxes, boring is good. So, start now to gather all the information you'll need from employers, financial institutions, schools, and others ? then enjoy a pleasant, though boring, evening doing your taxes. Whether you do your own taxes or hire a professional, you'll need to pr...
8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting. “Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.” Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help>>
Austin police chief calls bomber 'domestic terrorist'
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin police chief says a "domestic terrorist" set off a series of explosions that killed two people and severely wounded four others in the Texas capital. Chief Brian Manley had previously hesitated to label the bombings domestic terrorism, citing the ongoing investigation. But at a meeting Thursday on the police and community response to the bombings, Manley labeled the accused bomber a "domestic terrorist for what he did to us.">>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
