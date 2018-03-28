8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus

For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting.

“Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.”

Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help families like Levi’s.

“I knew eventually I was going to teach my kids what it would feel like to give something to somebody without any thanks,” said Paisley’s mother, Treasure Dragseth. “I didn't know how to stop once we got started, it felt good.”

Paisley’s most recent paintings have covered the walls inside the William Grant Gallery in Kendall Yard since the start of March. Collectively, the paintings have raised $1,500 for Levi and his family.

“I chose him because he looked like he needed some help,” said Paisley. “If I was to meet him I would say ‘I’m super glad that I can help you and that I’m sorry that you got very sick’.”

The first family to benefit from Paisley’s kindness was living in their car during Thanksgiving.

“We started to sell original artwork in the form of cards,” said Dragseth. “And we raised money for them to buy a big freezer full of food for Thanksgiving.”

Dragseth doesn’t know Levi or his family but says any parent has a soft spot for what they are going through.

“It's been an emotional one,” said Dragseth. “I don't know Levi or his family but I have small kids too and I can put myself in their shoes and this is one of the more touching projects we've done.”

