Woman finds unclaimed wedding dress hanging on Spokane Valley pole

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

It's an unsolved mystery for Nancy Drew to crack. A viewer sent us a picture, saying she found a wedding dress hanging on a pole in Spokane Valley, near Argonne by the Taco Time parking lot. She's asking: did it fall out of someone's car or did someone dump it?

She handed the dress off to Scollard's Dry Cleaners nearby, hoping they could help. "I just can't believe anybody would leave a wedding dress out there," said Ashli Paladie, manager at Scollard's at Trent and Argonne.

Paladie has been the manager for a year at the Spokane Valley location and says being handed a mystery wedding dress has never happened at her shop. "This lady comes in, carrying this wedding dress and says, 'Do you know about this wedding dress?' and I said, 'No, nobody's come in with a wedding dress' and she goes, 'Well I found it hanging outside,'" said Paladie.

So far, there hasn't been any luck on finding the owner of the wedding dress. "I've held onto it and I've had no inquiries, nobody calling and asking about it," said Paladie.

She says it looks like it's in great condition. There's no name on the dress. The dress has a tag on it that says Exclusive Bridals by A.C.E. It's a size 16. It also came in a bag that said, 'A Finer Moment Prom & Bridal.' A number was posted on it for the business. The business is located off of Division in Spokane.

We called the number that belonged to, 'A Finer Moment.'  They searched their system but couldn't find anything. The business says they no longer sell bridal dresses.  If the dress was bought from them, they said it would have been about four or five years ago when they sold bridal dresses.

"Those are mementos that us women like to keep," said Paladie. Paladie just hopes that this puzzle will be solved. 

If you do know anything about this dress, call the Spokane Valley location of Scollard's Dry Cleaners at: (509) 893-9516 or you can also contact our newsroom: (509) 448-4656.

Paladie says she'll only give the dress to the rightful owner, which you'll have to prove to her with a picture of you wearing it.

    •   