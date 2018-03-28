Witnesses take stand in manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman

Testimonies began in the manslaughter trial of a man who prosecutors say shot and killed his wife.

Dwayne Thurman has said what happened back in January 2016 was an accident. That’s what his defense attorney said in opening statements Wednesday, that what happened was a “tragic accident.” The defense says Thurman is a reserve deputy, and he and his wife, Brenda, were familiar with each other’s use of firearms and their training.

On January 18, 2016, prosecutors Thurman was cleaning his wife’s gun when a shot rang out and hit her. He and Brenda’s daughter took her to the hospital as soon as possible.

Prosecutors say Thurman recklessly caused the death of his wife. Detectives took the stand Wednesday morning, going through the aftermath of the shooting. The daughter of Brenda Thurman also testified. She was in the home when it happened and she says the commotion woke her up.

"The next thing I heard was Dwayne yelling my name," she testified. "Dwayne was crouched over my mom...I said, 'what happened? What did you do?'" She adds, he responded, "a gun went off."

The trial continues and Thurman is expected to take the stand.