Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt

Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.

Prosecutors say that Nold attempted to take his life before that hearing.

Nold, the former president of the Coeur d’Alene Eagles was arrested over the summer in a child sex sting.

Documents say Nold attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year old boy and that he would “a$$I$t” him.

But now the national Fraternal Order of the Eagles have cut ties with Nold.

In a statement from the Eagles to our media partners at the Spokesman-Review, they say that Nold is now banned from all Eagles chapters nationwide.

Nold’s bail was not set Wednesday and his next court appearance has not been scheduled.