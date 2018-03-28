It's time for the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt

On the beautiful trails of Tubbs Hill, you never know who or what you may run into.

The Easter Bunny, well sort of, combs the trail to find the perfect spot to lay eggs.

And it’s not just in Coeur d’Alene; it’s all over north Idaho.

In fact, it’s the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt.

“We don't do this for any particular reason than just to have fun,” Keith Boe said.

It started last year from the Facebook group, North Idaho Life, and the Easter Egg hunt was a hit.

Inside the eggs is giftcards to local restaurants and various other places.

Wednesday is the first of many hunts that’ll go on through the weekend.

Boe says it’s a great way for the community to come together.

“There's a lot of hiking and good recreation here in the area so it gets people and out and gives them something to look for,” he said.

And on Sunday at Tubbs Hill, you may run into the Easter Bunny.