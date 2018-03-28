Colbert woman headed to Las Vegas for Foosball Hall of Fame

A Colbert woman is packing her bags for Las Vegas as she prepares to be inducted into the U.S. Table Soccer Hall of Fame.

“It’s the craziest thing,” said Lotus Leong. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d get inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Leong started playing foosball at Bumpers when she was 12-years-old. It was there where the owner noticed Leong and sponsored her for her first tournament.

“My brother bought a foosball table, brought it home, and started playing and playing and playing,” said Leong.

Fast-forward to 2018 and Leong has won world titles, national titles, and even represented the U.S. in the World Cup in 2006 and 2009.

“I do it for the love of the game,” she said.