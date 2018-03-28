Spokane group says reducing family trauma, violence is top priority

Spokane group says reducing family trauma, violence is top priorityPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
Spokane security guard says he was randomly attacked in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.>>
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
Justice for Hank: Man charged with animal cruelty after killing N. Idaho dog
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank.>>
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story
Actor Corey Feldman says he was attacked and stabbed; Police tell another story
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.>>
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Officer Drake Madison says Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night when an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled.>>
3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family
3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.>>
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that 19-year-old Markis Hart, 14-year-old Jeremiah Hart and 14-year-old Abigail Hart died along with their parents, Jennifer and Sarah Hart.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Walmart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles
Walmart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility.">>
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility.">>
Facebook ending ad targeting using outside data
Facebook ending ad targeting using outside data
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is shutting down a type of advertising product that allowed marketers to use data from people's lives outside of Facebook to target them on the platform. The information includes categories like home ownership and purchase history and is collected by some of the world's largest data brokers such as Acxiom, Epsilon and Experian.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is shutting down a type of advertising product that allowed marketers to use data from people's lives outside of Facebook to target them on the platform. The information includes categories like home ownership and purchase history and is collected by some of the world's largest data brokers such as Acxiom, Epsilon and Experian.>>
Colbert woman headed to Las Vegas for Foosball Hall of Fame
Colbert woman headed to Las Vegas for Foosball Hall of Fame
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert woman is packing her bags for Las Vegas as she prepares to be inducted into the U.S. Table Soccer Hall of Fame. “It’s the craziest thing,” said Lotus Leong. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d get inducted into the Hall of Fame.” Leong started playing foosball at Bumpers when she was 12-years-old. It was there where the owner noticed Leong and sponsored her for her first tournament.>>
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert woman is packing her bags for Las Vegas as she prepares to be inducted into the U.S. Table Soccer Hall of Fame. “It’s the craziest thing,” said Lotus Leong. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d get inducted into the Hall of Fame.” Leong started playing foosball at Bumpers when she was 12-years-old. It was there where the owner noticed Leong and sponsored her for her first tournament.>>
Spokane group says reducing family trauma, violence is top priority
Spokane group says reducing family trauma, violence is top priority
SPOKANE, Wash.- It's a priority for Spokane for the next five years: reduce family trauma and violence. An organization called Priority Spokane says they are taking the next steps with the community to do just that. There are stories that we see in the news too often like when a Newman Lake woman died after Thanksgiving in 2017. Her boyfriend is accused of beating her to death.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- It's a priority for Spokane for the next five years: reduce family trauma and violence. An organization called Priority Spokane says they are taking the next steps with the community to do just that. There are stories that we see in the news too often like when a Newman Lake woman died after Thanksgiving in 2017. Her boyfriend is accused of beating her to death.>>
Witnesses take stand in manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman
Witnesses take stand in manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Testimonies began in the manslaughter trial of a man who prosecutors say shot and killed his wife. Dwayne Thurman has said what happened back in January 2016 was an accident. That’s what his defense attorney said in opening statements Wednesday, that what happened was a “tragic accident.” The defense says Thurman is a reserve deputy, and he and his wife, Brenda, were familiar with each other’s use of firearms and their training. On January 18,...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Testimonies began in the manslaughter trial of a man who prosecutors say shot and killed his wife. Dwayne Thurman has said what happened back in January 2016 was an accident. That’s what his defense attorney said in opening statements Wednesday, that what happened was a “tragic accident.” The defense says Thurman is a reserve deputy, and he and his wife, Brenda, were familiar with each other’s use of firearms and their training. On January 18,...>>
Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane
Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.>>
It's time for the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt
It's time for the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On the beautiful trails of Tubbs Hill, you never know who or what you may run into. The Easter Bunny, well sort of, combs the trail to find the perfect spot to lay eggs. And it’s not just in Coeur d’Alene; it’s all over north Idaho. In fact, it’s the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt. “We don't do this for any particular reason than just to have fun,” Keith Boe said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On the beautiful trails of Tubbs Hill, you never know who or what you may run into. The Easter Bunny, well sort of, combs the trail to find the perfect spot to lay eggs. And it’s not just in Coeur d’Alene; it’s all over north Idaho. In fact, it’s the Great North Idaho Easter Egg Hunt. “We don't do this for any particular reason than just to have fun,” Keith Boe said.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
Woman finds unclaimed wedding dress hanging on Spokane Valley pole
Woman finds unclaimed wedding dress hanging on Spokane Valley pole
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- It's an unsolved mystery for Nancy Drew to crack. A viewer sent us a picture, saying she found a wedding dress hanging on a pole in Spokane Valley, near Argonne by the Taco Time parking lot. She's asking: did it fall out of someone's car or did someone dump it? She handed the dress off to Scollard's Dry Cleaners nearby, hoping they could help.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- It's an unsolved mystery for Nancy Drew to crack. A viewer sent us a picture, saying she found a wedding dress hanging on a pole in Spokane Valley, near Argonne by the Taco Time parking lot. She's asking: did it fall out of someone's car or did someone dump it? She handed the dress off to Scollard's Dry Cleaners nearby, hoping they could help.>>
8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus
8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting. “Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.” Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting. “Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.” Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help>>