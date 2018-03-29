Study: Armed security officers are on the rise in US schools - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Study: Armed security officers are on the rise in US schools

WASHINGTON -

A new federal study says armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at America's schools as a heated debate rages over whether teachers and other school officials should carry guns.
  
According to data from a survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics and released Thursday, armed officers were present at least once a week in 43 percent of all public schools during the 2015-16 school year, compared with 31 percent of schools a decade before.
  
Last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school put renewed focus on the role of armed school security guards after a video showed that a sheriff's deputy didn't enter the building where the attack was taking place.
  
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said that schools should have the option to arm teachers.

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A security guard says he was randomly attacked by a man in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. Now the man is hoping his attacker is found. "What if he had a gun? What if he had a knife? I might not be here right now to be with my family," Craig Rutter said. It's something he doesn't even want to imagine.

    COEUR D'ALENE - A north Idaho family has waited months for justice for the man they say killed their dog, Hank. But the whole time, that man has denied he ever did anything wrong, even with the veterinarian saying this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they’d ever seen. Last week, a jury agreed, convicting 23-year old Austin Mattot for the death of Hank. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A new federal study says armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at America's schools as a heated debate rages over whether teachers and other school officials should carry guns.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door. 

    BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.    The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility."

