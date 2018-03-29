Montana student accused of driving at school officer charged - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana student accused of driving at school officer charged

MISSOULA, Mont. -

(AP) - Prosecutors have filed juvenile felony charges against the 17-year-old student accused of driving his car at a school resource officer, who in turn fired at his fleeing vehicle.
  
The Missoulian reported Wednesday that the student faces two charges for criminal endangerment, as well as felony evidence tampering, felony drug possession and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer for the March 16 incident. The student has not been identified because he is not charged as an adult.
  
Court records say the officer questioned the student about a photo of them holding money and a gun. The officer asked to search the student's car, at which point court records say the student created a diversion and fled in his vehicle - almost hitting the officer who then fired the weapon.
  
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/28/2018 11:02:40 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   