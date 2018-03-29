Malala returns to Pakistan for first time since shot by Taliban - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Malala returns to Pakistan for first time since shot by Taliban militants to continue fight for girls' education

ISLAMABAD (AP) - The Latest on Malala Yousafzai's visit to Pakistan (all times local):
 
2:05 p.m.
 
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she will continue to campaign for the education of girls in Pakistan.
 
Her comments come after she arrived back in her homeland for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants angered at her championing of girls' education.
 
With tears in her eyes, Yousafzi recalled Thursday having to leave Pakistan for treatment when she was shot.
 
At a ceremony at Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's office, the university student said she had always thought about returning to Pakistan.
 
She says: "It is now actually happening and I am here."
 
Abbasi praised Yousafzai, saying he is happy to welcome her home, where he says terrorism has been eliminated.
 
___
 
1:05 p.m.
 
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is excited to be back in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants angered at her championing of education for girls.
 
With tears in her eyes, Yousafzi recalled Thursday having to leave Pakistan for treatment when she was shot.
 
At a ceremony at Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's office, the university student said she had always thought about returning to Pakistan.
 
She says: "It is now actually happening and I am here" and that she will continue to campaign for the education of girls.
 
Abbasi praised Yousafzai, saying he is happy to welcome her home, where he says terrorism has been eliminated.
 
___
 
11:40 a.m.
 
The government says Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, hours after she returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants.
 
According to the statement, Youisafzai was received by Abbasi on her arrival at his office in the capital, Islamabad.
 
Pakistan's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.
 
Yousafzai was taken to Abbasi's office under tight security.
 
___
 
11:15 a.m.
 
Pakistanis are welcoming Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on her return to her homeland for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants.
 
Cricketer-turned opposition leader Imran Khan's party said Thursday that Malala's return was a sign of the defeat of extremism in the country.
 
Mohammad Hassan, one of Yousafzai's cousins in the northwestern town of Mingora, says it is one of the happiest days of his life. He says he is not sure whether Yousafzai will visit her home town.
 
Marvi Memon, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, also welcomed Malala, saying it was a pleasant surprise for her to see Malala back home.
 
___
 
8:20 a.m.
 
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time she was shot in 2012 by militants angered at her championing of education for girls.
 
Tight security greeted the now-20-year-old university student upon her arrival Thursday.
 
Local television showed her with her parents in the lounge at Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto International Airport, and she left in a convoy of nearly 15 vehicles, many of them occupied by heavily armed police.
 
She is to meet with Pakistan's prime minister later in the day.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

