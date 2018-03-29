Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit.

Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

Later, a deputy spotted Dennis near Trent and Pines and initiated a traffic stop. Dennis took off and led deputies on a short pursuit through residential neighborhoods, losing the trailer he was pulling in the process.

Dennis ultimately led deputies back to the woman's house near Ella and Indiana, got out of his truck and surrendered peacefully.

No injuries were reported. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:32:38 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>

  • Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:42:13 GMT

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.    The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films. 

    >>

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.    The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films. 

    >>

  • Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt

    Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:33:53 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:32:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>
    •   