Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit.

Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

Later, a deputy spotted Dennis near Trent and Pines and initiated a traffic stop. Dennis took off and led deputies on a short pursuit through residential neighborhoods, losing the trailer he was pulling in the process.

Dennis ultimately led deputies back to the woman's house near Ella and Indiana, got out of his truck and surrendered peacefully.

No injuries were reported.