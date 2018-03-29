Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with studentsPosted: Updated:
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.>>
8-year-old girl’s artwork helps Spokane boy hospitalized by flu virus
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the last two months, 4-year-old Levi Kimberling has been fighting for his life following a flu diagnosis. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Paisley Lipko has been painting. “Sometimes once a week, sometimes twice a week,” said Paisley. “We’re raising money by selling the paintings that I make.” Paisley has covered blank canvases with rich colors since she was one. But five years ago, she and her mother started The Paisley Project to help>>
Witnesses take stand in manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Testimonies began in the manslaughter trial of a man who prosecutors say shot and killed his wife. Dwayne Thurman has said what happened back in January 2016 was an accident. That’s what his defense attorney said in opening statements Wednesday, that what happened was a “tragic accident.” The defense says Thurman is a reserve deputy, and he and his wife, Brenda, were familiar with each other’s use of firearms and their training. On January 18,...>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicideKHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide. >>KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide. >>
Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
Riot and fire kills 68 people at Venezuelan jail
VALENCIA, Venezuela (AP) - Distraught families are clamoring for information about detained relatives following a fire that Venezuela's chief prosecutor says killed 68 people when it swept through the cells of the state police station. Angry relatives fought with police outside the facility Wednesday after being unable to get any information on casualties from Wednesday's fire, which townspeople said erupted after a disturbance involving detainees.>>
Malala returns to Pakistan for first time since shot by Taliban militants to continue fight for girls' education
ISLAMABAD (AP) - The Latest on Malala Yousafzai's visit to Pakistan (all times local): 2:05 p.m. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she will continue to campaign for the education of girls in Pakistan. Her comments come after she arrived back in her homeland for the first time since she was shot in 2012 by Taliban militants angered at her championing of girls' education.>>
Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle
PROSPECT, Va. (AP) - Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle CarnivalCruise. The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?">>
Michigan State paid PR firm $500k to monitor social media involving Nassar's victims' and related media coverage
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University paid roughly $500,000 to a public relations firm for work in January tracking media coverage and social media activity related to the case of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar. The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that New York-based Weber Shandwick billed the university $517,343 for 1,440 hours of work done by 18 employees.>>
Police investigating robbery in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.>>
Montana student accused of driving at school officer charged
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed juvenile felony charges against the 17-year-old student accused of driving his car at a school resource officer, who in turn fired at his fleeing vehicle. The Missoulian reported Wednesday that the student faces two charges for criminal endangerment, as well as felony evidence tampering, felony drug possession and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer for the March 16 incident.>>
Study: Armed security officers are on the rise in US schools
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new federal study says armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at America's schools as a heated debate rages over whether teachers and other school officials should carry guns.>>
