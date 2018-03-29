Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.



Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.



Bailey has actually been suspended with pay since September but rumors around the suspension caused school officials to address and clarify the suspension. In an email sent out earlier this week, school officials sent out an email saying it's their “general rule not to comment on employee personnel matters” but misinformation about Bailey’s personnel matter "has created disruption to the Charlotte Anderson Elementary School educational environment.”



The district stated that while the do have a nondiscrimination policy, they did not suspend Bailey for choosing to include LGBTQ language in her classroom, rather, they said they were concerned Bailey “insists that it is her right and that it is age appropriate for her to have ongoing discussions with elementary-aged students about her own sexual orientation, the sexual orientation of artists, and their relationships with other gay artists.”



The district also said they support that “parents have the right to control the conversation with their children, especially as it relates to religion, politics, sex/sexual orientation, etc.”



After meeting with Bailey multiple times to voice concerns from parents, “Ms. Bailey refused to follow administration’s directions regarding age-appropriate conversation with students,” according to the school district.



Bailey's attorney has released this statement: "For Stacy, this entire ordeal began when she spoke with the students about her family which, for Stacy, included her wife," the statement said. "The District appears to speak for Stacy when it states that she 'insists it is her right and that it is age appropriate' to discuss matters including ongoing discussions about her own sexuality. This is absolutely false. Further, she never received directives to change her behavior--and never refused to follow any directive...The fact is that she was placed on leave after years of exemplary work based on a single parent complaint."



At a meeting held Tuesday night, nearly three dozen people showed up in support of Bailey.

“Stacy Bailey...emailed MISD Assistant Superintendent David Wright and several school board members Aug. 25 to "begin a conversation" about including "sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression" in the policy's language”

Then suspended. WTF.https://t.co/SyVvzb3cYD — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 10, 2018

This is absurd. I've never seen a straight teacher suspended for talking about a spouse. This is straight up discriminatory bull. https://t.co/rzAjHtRAIT — Matthew Noe (@NoetheMatt) March 28, 2018