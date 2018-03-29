Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers are searching for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Spokane in broad daylight Wednesday. About 4:30 p.m. a man entered the U.S. Bank near Riverside and Stevens and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying he had a weapon. The teller cooperated and the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, taking off out of the bank's front door.