Bellevue police arrest teen in fire at vacant mosque
Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
BODY CAM VIDEO: Undercover cops disguised as drug buyers accidentally bust undercover cops disguised as drug dealers
KHQ.COM - A very embarrassing moment for the Detroit Police Department occurred when undercover police officers from two different districts, 11 and 12, accidentally raided each other in a drug bust. Neither district knew the other was performing an undercover operation on a suspected drug house and so undercover officers disguised as drug buyers accidentally raided some undercover officers disguised as drug dealers.>>
Marijuana-friendly states want meeting with Sessions
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California, Oregon and other marijuana-friendly states are seeking a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in hopes of resolving the conflict between federal and state laws that has left the nation's cannabis industry in legal limbo. Marijuana is illegal at the federal level, even as 29 states have legalized pot in some form. State treasurers from California, Oregon, Illinois and Pennsylvania told Sessions in a letter Thursday they nee...>>
Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District
MOSCOW, Idaho - On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho. Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were>>
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.>>
Facebook's limits on using data brokers won't stop tracking
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's decision to stop working with third-party data collectors might earn it public-relations points, but it does little to protect your privacy. It still has more than enough data on your interests and hobbies to target ads. The company will still tap browser and device IDs to track visits to third-party sites and apps. And it will still have plenty from your use of its service - everything from the businesses and hobbies you "like" to...>>
Man warns of jury duty scam in Spokane County
Spokane, Wash. Harvey Caine of Spokane was baffled when he got a call from the Spokane Sheriff's Department on Monday "I was like what's wrong am I in trouble? Did something happen?” asked Harvey when he received the call. The caller on the other line identified himself as Sheriff Alexander of Spokane County. Claiming Harvey had two class d citations for not making an appearance for jury duty. When Harvey heard this, red flags started to pop up.>>
Bellevue police arrest teen in fire at vacant mosque
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - Bellevue police say they've arrested a teenager they suspect of having started a fire at a vacant mosque. The Islamic Center of Eastside was closed after having been previously damaged in a January 2017 arson. It was burned again on March 21, and police said traffic camera footage showed a group of five people running from the building moments before the fire. The Bellevue Police Department said in a news release Thursday that school resource off...>>
Advocacy group raises concerns on planned railway bridge
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho water advocacy group says another railway bridge across Lake Pend Oreille would double rail traffic, increasing the chances of derailments of crude oil and coal shipments. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper is calling on state and federal officials to extend the public comment period for the planned BNSF Railway bridge across the northern Idaho lake, so its potential effects can be better analyzed. The group ...>>
Grant County: Warden substitute teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class
WARDEN, Wash. - A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography. Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class.>>
UPDATE: SPD arrests man suspected of robbing downtown bank on Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they have made an arrest in connection to Wednesday's bank robbery in downtown Spokane. "Thanks to the diligent work by the Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers and the Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit, the US Bank robbery suspect, 47 year old Michael S. Parsons, was located and taken into custody without incident," the department said in a release>>
Okanogan 6th grade student says she received hateful letter: 'Do us all a favor and kill yourself!'
KHQ.COM - A horrifying letter written anonymously to a female 6th grade student at Okanogan Middle School has received thousands of shares on Facebook as community members are outraged the student received such a hateful letter. The letter starts with "Guess what? I heard nobody likes you!" It goes on to use expletives to name call and ends with, "you're an embarrassment to everybody. Do us all a favor and kill yourself!">>
