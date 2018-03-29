Man warns of jury duty scam in Spokane County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man warns of jury duty scam in Spokane County

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Harvey Caine of Spokane was baffled when he got a call from the Spokane Sheriff's Department on Monday  "I was like what's wrong am I in trouble? Did something happen?”  asked Harvey when he received the call.

The caller on the other line identified himself as Sheriff Alexander of Spokane County. Claiming Harvey had two class d citations for not making an appearance for jury duty. When Harvey heard this, red flags started to pop up. Because he never received anything in the mail "That sort of made me suspicious because I had been talking to one of my colleagues and she said she had gotten a call like this recently she thought it was a scam."

His colleague was right! It was a scam and still is. Scammers are using websites where they can spoof the number that you are calling from. Making it seem like they're someone else when in reality they're deceiving the person they are calling. The Spokane Sheriff's Department says that there are other scams out there as well These scams state that they're from the IRS, a private business or another government agency. These pesky scammers threaten arrest and or some other legal action. But don't fall for it. The sheriff's department says if this happens to you report it.

Harvey's intuition kicked in, and when he started to ask tougher questions, the scammer became pushy "I started asking what's your badge number and what address do you want me to go too? As soon as I asked for his badge number they hung up," Harvey added.

For a list of scams going around in Spokane County click here.

  • Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

  • Marijuana-friendly states want meeting with Sessions

  • Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District

  • Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters

