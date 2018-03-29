Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School Distr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District

Posted: Updated:
MOSCOW, Idaho -

On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho.

Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were going to shoot up two schools in Moscow, Idaho on April 18th. The Mansfield officer in contact with Moscow Police provided the user name used by the poster and emailed a statement and additional details. Officers determined the user name to be an alias for a subject in our local police database who lives in Moscow.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday, detectives followed up on the incident and contacted a 26 year-old male who acknowledged using the same user name from the threatening post. After conducting an interview with the subject it was determined that he did make the post on the podcast. After the interview is was determined that no immediate threat existed. The subject was issued a citation for “Threatening Violence Toward Schools,” Idaho Code 18-3302(I), which is a misdemeanor.

The investigation is on-going at this time. The Moscow School District was notified of the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant John Lawrence at the Moscow Police Department at 208.882.7067.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:31:18 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:32:38 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Marijuana-friendly states want meeting with Sessions

    Marijuana-friendly states want meeting with Sessions

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:24:24 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - California, Oregon and other marijuana-friendly states are seeking a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in hopes of resolving the conflict between federal and state laws that has left the nation's cannabis industry in legal limbo. Marijuana is illegal at the federal level, even as 29 states have legalized pot in some form. State treasurers from California, Oregon, Illinois and Pennsylvania told Sessions in a letter Thursday they nee...

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - California, Oregon and other marijuana-friendly states are seeking a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in hopes of resolving the conflict between federal and state laws that has left the nation's cannabis industry in legal limbo. Marijuana is illegal at the federal level, even as 29 states have legalized pot in some form. State treasurers from California, Oregon, Illinois and Pennsylvania told Sessions in a letter Thursday they nee...

    >>

  • Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District

    Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:15:45 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho. Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were 

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho. Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were 

    >>

  • Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters

    Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:14:20 GMT

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.  

    >>

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.  

    >>
    •   