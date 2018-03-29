Name of man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District released

UPDATE:

The identity of the individual cited in Moscow, Idaho for violation of Idaho Code 18-3302(I), “Threatening Violence Upon School Grounds” has been released. The individual cited on March 29, 2018 was Michael D. Mastro, 26 of Moscow, Idaho.



__________________________________________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho.

Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were going to shoot up two schools in Moscow, Idaho on April 18th. The Mansfield officer in contact with Moscow Police provided the user name used by the poster and emailed a statement and additional details. Officers determined the user name to be an alias for a subject in our local police database who lives in Moscow.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday, detectives followed up on the incident and contacted a 26 year-old male who acknowledged using the same user name from the threatening post. After conducting an interview with the subject it was determined that he did make the post on the podcast. After the interview is was determined that no immediate threat existed. The subject was issued a citation for “Threatening Violence Toward Schools,” Idaho Code 18-3302(I), which is a misdemeanor.

The investigation is on-going at this time. The Moscow School District was notified of the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant John Lawrence at the Moscow Police Department at 208.882.7067.