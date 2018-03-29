Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters

The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account.



The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.



Cruz is charged in the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and is being held in the Broward County Jail.



The newspaper obtained copies of letters, including one from a woman who called Cruz "beautiful" and others with suggestive photos.



Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, Cruz's lawyer, says his client has received "piles of letters."



