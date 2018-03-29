Idaho's education improvement plan gets federal OK

Idaho's education improvement plan gets federal OKPosted: Updated:
Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
BODY CAM VIDEO: Undercover cops disguised as drug buyers accidentally bust undercover cops disguised as drug dealers
KHQ.COM - A very embarrassing moment for the Detroit Police Department occurred when undercover police officers from two different districts, 11 and 12, accidentally raided each other in a drug bust. Neither district knew the other was performing an undercover operation on a suspected drug house and so undercover officers disguised as drug buyers accidentally raided some undercover officers disguised as drug dealers.>>
California Judge says coffee needs cancer warnings
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to show the threat from a chemical compound produced in the coffee roasting process was insignificant. A nonprofit group had sued coffee roasters, distributors and retailers under a state law that requires warnings on a wide ra...>>
Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop
BALTIMORE (AP) - Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him - but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard. WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltim...>>
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users
BALTIMORE (AP) - Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers. The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal. Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security...>>
Downtown Spokane security ambassadors assist visitors, residents, and workers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Walking around downtown Spokane, you may have noticed some people wearing blue jackets with the word ‘ambassador’ on the back. They’re a part of the Downtown Spokane Partnership’s Security Ambassador team. They patrol 80 square blocks downtown to report and help out in any safety issues or concerns they come across. Businesses will also call if they have concerns too. Chris Seim and Jesse Harkins are a part of that team...>>
Police search for Geiger inmate who walked away from assigned work detail
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, Geiger Work Crew Inmate 41-year-old Keith A. Smith walked away from his assigned work detail near Market and Hawthorne. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area in addition to his last known address but were unable to locate him. Smith was being held on a misdemeanor warrant stemming from a 2015 case where he failed to appear. Keith A. Smith is described as a white>>
Idaho's education improvement plan gets federal OK
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's education department says the state's plan to close the student achievement gap has been approved by the federal government. Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Thursday that she found out about the approval from a personal call from U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos. All 50 states are required to submit accountability plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind.>>
Marijuana-friendly states want meeting with Sessions
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California, Oregon and other marijuana-friendly states are seeking a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in hopes of resolving the conflict between federal and state laws that has left the nation's cannabis industry in legal limbo. Marijuana is illegal at the federal level, even as 29 states have legalized pot in some form. State treasurers from California, Oregon, Illinois and Pennsylvania told Sessions in a letter Thursday they nee...>>
Man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District
MOSCOW, Idaho - On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho. Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were>>
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz.>>
Facebook's limits on using data brokers won't stop tracking
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's decision to stop working with third-party data collectors might earn it public-relations points, but it does little to protect your privacy. It still has more than enough data on your interests and hobbies to target ads. The company will still tap browser and device IDs to track visits to third-party sites and apps. And it will still have plenty from your use of its service - everything from the businesses and hobbies you "like" to...>>
