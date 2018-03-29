Police search for Geiger inmate who walked away from assigned work detail

Thursday afternoon, Geiger Work Crew Inmate 41-year-old Keith A. Smith walked away from his assigned work detail near Market and Hawthorne. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area in addition to his last known address but were unable to locate him.

Smith was being held on a misdemeanor warrant stemming from a 2015 case where he failed to appear.

Keith A. Smith is described as a white male, 6’00”, approximately 200 lbs, short/balding brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue pants.

If you have seen Keith A. Smith or now of his location, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10041154.