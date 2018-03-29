Widow left with big mess after tree removal

A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley."

"I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it."

She says just over two weeks ago she hired a crew to remove a large tree. She paid him in cash as soon as it was down.

"He said if I didn't mind he would leave it here and the House of Charity would pick it up," she said. "I even called them and they said no we don't."

She lost her husband and this mess was the last thing she needed. She called Hayley and Hayley got right to work. Less than an hour after Hayley reached out to the crew, they were back making things right.

"He did a great job, he cleaned everything up," she said. "He even cleaned the neighbors. Everything was solved the next day."