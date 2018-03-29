Widow left with big mess after tree removal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Widow left with big mess after tree removal

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley."

"I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it."

She says just over two weeks ago she hired a crew to remove a large tree. She paid him in cash as soon as it was down.               

"He said if I didn't mind he would leave it here and the House of Charity would pick it up," she said. "I even called them and they said no we don't."

She lost her husband and this mess was the last thing she needed. She called Hayley and Hayley got right to work. Less than an hour after Hayley reached out to the crew, they were back making things right.

"He did a great job, he cleaned everything up," she said. "He even cleaned the neighbors. Everything was solved the next day."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:31:18 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:32:38 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

    Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:28:38 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana. Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks. The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have no...

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana. Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks. The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have no...

    >>

  • Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond

    Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:25:42 GMT

    HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients. District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.    Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal.

    >>

    HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients. District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.    Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal.

    >>
    •   