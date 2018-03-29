Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond

(AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients.



District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.



Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal. Langton said Christensen could remain free on his previously posted $200,000 bond, but the court later learned that bond could not be extended to the appeal.



Attorney Josh Van de Wetering unsuccessfully argued for a lower bond, saying the former Florence doctor didn't have the money.



Christensen has until May 15 to file his appeal.

3/29/2018 7:54:57 AM (GMT -7:00)