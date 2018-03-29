Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON, Mont. -

(AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients.
  
District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.
  
Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal. Langton said Christensen could remain free on his previously posted $200,000 bond, but the court later learned that bond could not be extended to the appeal.
  
Attorney Josh Van de Wetering unsuccessfully argued for a lower bond, saying the former Florence doctor didn't have the money.
  
Christensen has until May 15 to file his appeal.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana. Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks. The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have no...

    HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients. District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond.    Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal.

