Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

(AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana.



Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks.



The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have not been released.



___



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/29/2018 6:23:56 PM (GMT -7:00)