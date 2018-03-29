Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, fleesPosted: Updated:
Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.>>
Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students
MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students. Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school. Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.>>
Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast
HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.>>
Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her. The lawsuit filed this week says Leah Bassett had no idea when she rented out her home in 2014 that it would be used to shoot adult films.>>
Okanogan 6th grade student says she received hateful letter: 'Do us all a favor and kill yourself!'
KHQ.COM - A horrifying letter written anonymously to a female 6th grade student at Okanogan Middle School has received thousands of shares on Facebook as community members are outraged the student received such a hateful letter. The letter starts with "Guess what? I heard nobody likes you!" It goes on to use expletives to name call and ends with, "you're an embarrassment to everybody. Do us all a favor and kill yourself!">>
Accused Coeur d'Alene child predator in court after suicide attempt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Wearing a protective suit, Ronald Nold re-made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court minutes filed, Nold was expected to plead guilty in mid-March to felony enticing of a child through the Internet.>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana. Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks. The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have no...>>
Montana doctor convicted in overdose deaths must post new bond
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana doctor must post a new bond to remain out of jail while he appeals his convictions for the overdose deaths of two patients. District Judge Jeffrey Langton on Wednesday gave Chris Christensen until May 2 to post $200,000 cash bail or raise a non-refundable $20,000 to cover a bond. Christensen was convicted in November of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide. His 10-year prison sentence was stayed pending appeal.>>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
From serving their country to serving their community: program helps veterans reintegrate back into society
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - For so many veterans, the road back to a normal life is a long and difficult one. Even in their own home, they can feel like they don't belong. But the Veterans Community Response in Spokane is helping those who served adapt. “Our goal is to help combat veterans reintegrate and find satisfying and productive post-combat lives,” said VCR President, Darrin Coldiron. “When we send people off to battle, that's not>>
California Judge says coffee needs cancer warnings
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said in a proposed decision Wednesday that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to show the threat from a chemical compound produced in the coffee roasting process was insignificant. A nonprofit group had sued coffee roasters, distributors and retailers under a state law that requires warnings on a wide ra...>>
Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop
BALTIMORE (AP) - Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him - but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard. WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltim...>>
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users
BALTIMORE (AP) - Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers. The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal. Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security...>>
Downtown Spokane security ambassadors assist visitors, residents, and workers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Walking around downtown Spokane, you may have noticed some people wearing blue jackets with the word ‘ambassador’ on the back. They’re a part of the Downtown Spokane Partnership’s Security Ambassador team. They patrol 80 square blocks downtown to report and help out in any safety issues or concerns they come across. Businesses will also call if they have concerns too. Chris Seim and Jesse Harkins are a part of that team...>>
Police search for Geiger inmate who walked away from assigned work detail
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, Geiger Work Crew Inmate 41-year-old Keith A. Smith walked away from his assigned work detail near Market and Hawthorne. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area in addition to his last known address but were unable to locate him. Smith was being held on a misdemeanor warrant stemming from a 2015 case where he failed to appear. Keith A. Smith is described as a white>>
