Help wanted: Nudist campground searching for a lifeguard - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Posted: Updated:
Harry Knight @harryknight Harry Knight @harryknight
FOSTER, R.I. -

 (AP) - A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing.
  
The Providence Journal reports Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds' help wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have "excellent communication skills" and the ability to "work as part of a team."
  
Campground president Jim Johnson says the lifeguard can wear a swimsuit but it's not necessary.
  
The campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball and a sauna for people who aren't afraid to bare it all.
  
Johnson says there's "really no difference" between the Dyer Woods camp in Foster and a regular campground. He says "it's a family campground and people just show up to relax."
  
Johnson says once people try going au naturel in nature they'll "fall in love with it."
  
3/29/2018 5:17:49 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   