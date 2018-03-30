The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

Posted: Updated:
WOODLAND, Wash. -

(AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):
  
4:15 p.m.
  
Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.
  
Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of information such as phone and bank records.
  
It comes as authorities in California try to retrace the movements of the Hart family.
  
Jennifer and Sarah Hart and their six adopted children are believed to have been killed in the crash. Five bodies have been recovered, but three children are still missing.
  
The SUV was discovered Monday about 25 miles north of Mendocino, California. Child welfare authorities in Washington went to the Hart home on Friday after neighbors reported concerns about the children's well-being.
  
___
  
1:32 p.m.
  
Experts say investigators should be able to determine how fast an SUV believed to be carrying a family of eight was traveling when it plunged off a cliff in California.
  
No one saw the 2003 GMC Yukon XL drive off a flat, dirt pullout overlooking the Pacific Ocean this week.
  
But Marcus Mazza, an engineer and reconstruction expert with Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Robson Forensic, said Thursday that the SUV was required to have a "black box" that records accident data.
  
Jennifer and Sarah Hart of Woodland, Washington, and their six children are presumed dead in the crash.
  
The family traveled to festivals and events, offering hugs. Some neighbors say they saw signs that caused them to worry about the children.
  
___
  
9:14 a.m.
  
A woman who died when her family plunged off a Northern California cliff in an SUV pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge in 2011 after telling authorities "she let her anger get out of control" while spanking her 6-year-old adoptive daughter.
  
Sarah Hart's plea deal in Douglas County, Minnesota, led to the dismissal of a malicious punishment of a child charge.
  
The California Highway Patrol says Sarah Hart, her wife and their six children likely all perished when their vehicle went off a cliff. Three children have not been found.
  
According to a 2010 criminal complaint the girl told a teacher at her elementary school. The teacher observed bruises on the girl and alerted authorities.
  
Sarah Hart told police she and her partner, Jennifer Hart, didn't usually spank their children. Sarah Hart said she had done so to discipline the child.
  
____
  
11:07 p.m.
  
A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a 2014 protest died when their SUV plummeted off a scenic California highway.
  
Authorities said Wednesday that they believe six children were in the vehicle with their parents, though three siblings haven't been found.
  
The Hart Tribe, as they were known, took spontaneous road trips, and friends believe they may have been on one of those adventures when their SUV veered off Pacific Coast Highway onto rocks in the ocean.
  
Friends described the married couple Jennifer and Sarah Hart as loving parents who promoted social justice.
  
But neighbors say they saw signs that caused them to worry about how the homeschooled children were being cared for.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/29/2018 4:16:03 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:31:18 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody early Thursday morning following a short pursuit. Deputies say the suspect, James Dennis, went over to a woman's house early Thursday morning who had a protection order against him. Dennis, according to deputies, was armed with a knife, so the woman armed herself with a gun. Dennis left then left the home.

    >>

  • Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Texas teacher suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:02:29 GMT

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

    MANSFIELD, Texas - An elementary school teacher in Mansfield, Texas has been suspended for discussing her sexual orientation with students.  Stacy Bailey is an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary school.  Bailey was suspended after multiple complaints came in from parents upset she took the liberty to discuss the topic with the elementary-aged children.

    >>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:32:38 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.   The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

  • Congresswoman attends school safety forum to hear from local students

    Congresswoman attends school safety forum to hear from local students

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:33:24 GMT
    Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Facebook pageCongresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Facebook page
    Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Facebook pageCongresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers Facebook page

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday night, Washington state's congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers took part in a school safety open forum at Ferris High School. The forum was held by the Chase Youth Commission and welcomed local students to ask questions of a panel that included congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers,  Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, and local mental health professionals. The congresswoman heard directly from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday night, Washington state's congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers took part in a school safety open forum at Ferris High School. The forum was held by the Chase Youth Commission and welcomed local students to ask questions of a panel that included congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers,  Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, and local mental health professionals. The congresswoman heard directly from 

    >>

  • Spokane mom says scarce mental health help for youth could cost some their lives

    Spokane mom says scarce mental health help for youth could cost some their lives

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local mother fears her young son's days are numbered. He's only in middle school, but has already been hospitalized twice with for suicidal depression. Now, she's saying we as a community do not have enough resources for mentally ill children, and she is terrified it will cost some their lives. "I have dedicated that past 12 years of my life trying to find help for him and I can't," Julia Malcolm said. "Nobody will help him. He's 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local mother fears her young son's days are numbered. He's only in middle school, but has already been hospitalized twice with for suicidal depression. Now, she's saying we as a community do not have enough resources for mentally ill children, and she is terrified it will cost some their lives. "I have dedicated that past 12 years of my life trying to find help for him and I can't," Julia Malcolm said. "Nobody will help him. He's 

    >>
    •   