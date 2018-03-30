U.S. military says two coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by IED in Syria

U.S. military says two coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by IED in SyriaPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop
BALTIMORE (AP) - Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him - but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard. WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltim...>>
Grant County: Warden substitute teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class
WARDEN, Wash. - A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography. Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class.>>
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
U.S. military says two coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by IED in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) - The U.S. military says two coalition personnel have been killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria. A U.S. military statement says the incident occurred on Thursday night and that the wounded personnel were being evacuated for further medical treatment. Friday's statement did not say where the explosion occurred and did not state the casualties are Americans.>>
Man suspected in Kentucky officer's death killed
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in Kentucky (all times local): 3:50 a.m. A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city has been killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee. Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin says in a statement Friday that 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville "had a brief encounter with law enforcement" officials in Clarksville,>>
Nudist campground in Rhode Island searching for a lifeguard (uniform optional)
FOSTER, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing. The Providence Journal reports Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds' help wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have "excellent communication skills" and the ability to "work as part of a team.">>
Congresswoman attends school safety forum to hear from local students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday night, Washington state's congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers took part in a school safety open forum at Ferris High School. The forum was held by the Chase Youth Commission and welcomed local students to ask questions of a panel that included congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, and local mental health professionals. The congresswoman heard directly from>>
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Spokane mom says scarce mental health help for youth could cost some their lives
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local mother fears her young son's days are numbered. He's only in middle school, but has already been hospitalized twice with for suicidal depression. Now, she's saying we as a community do not have enough resources for mentally ill children, and she is terrified it will cost some their lives. "I have dedicated that past 12 years of my life trying to find help for him and I can't," Julia Malcolm said. "Nobody will help him. He's>>
Help wanted: Nudist campground searching for a lifeguard
FOSTER, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing. The Providence Journal reports Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds' help wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have "excellent communication skills" and the ability to "work as part of a team." Campground president Jim Johnson says the lifeguard can wear a swimsuit but it's not necessary. Th...>>
Pulse jury goes into 3rd day of deliberations in Florida
ORLANDO, (AP) - Jurors in the trial of a woman accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub will deliberate her fate for a third day. Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Salman's husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police killed him after the attack.>>
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
