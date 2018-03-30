US official says American killed in Syria attack by roadside bom - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US official says American killed in Syria attack by roadside bomb

Posted: Updated:

BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):
 
4 p.m.
 
A U.S. defense official says one of the two troops with the U.S.-led coalition who were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria was an American.
 
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not yet been publicly released, did not give the nationality of the second military member.
 
Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military said two coalition personnel were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in Syria without specifying where exactly the attack occurred.
 
The U.S. official said no additional information about the American would be immediately available.
 
___
 
12:50 p.m.
 
A Syrian rebel group based near the capital Damascus is denying reports that an agreement has been reached with the Russians to evacuate the area and move somewhere else.
 
Army of Islam military spokesman Hamza Bayraqdar tells The Associated Press that the reports are false, adding that his group's stance is to reject displacement and demographic change in the area known as eastern Ghouta.
 
Earlier on Friday, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military's General Staff said in a briefing that the agreement was that the rebels and their families leave the Syrian town of Douma in eastern Ghouta.
 
The announcement came after the Syrian government on Wednesday issued a three-day ultimatum to the Army of Islam group to leave Douma or face an all-out offensive.
 
___
 
12:30 p.m.
 
The Russian military says a deal has been reached for the largest rebel group in the enclave of eastern Ghouta to leave the area.
 
Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military's General Staff told Friday's briefing that the agreement envisages that the rebels and their families leave the Syrian town of Douma, just outside of Damascus.
 
The announcement came after the Syrian government on Wednesday issued a three-day ultimatum to the Army of Islam group to leave Douma or face an all-out offensive.
 
The Syrian government and the Russian military backing it have demanded that Army of Islam members leave the area for northern Syria, following other rebels who left eastern Ghouta.
 
Rudskoi said over 143,000 people, including 13,793 and 23,544 members of their families have left eastern Ghouta.
 
___
 
11:55 a.m.
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded angrily at France for suggesting that it could help establish a dialogue between Turkey and a Syrian group that is dominated by Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers to be terrorists.
 
Erdogan on Friday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of overstepping "his limits" and going "over his head," adding that Turkey would never negotiate with "terrorists."
 
He was speaking after Macron met with members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, pledged French support to the group, and suggested that Turkey could establish dialogue with the group with Paris' help.
 
In his address in Ankara, the Turkish leader also said he held a telephone conversation with Macron last week during which the French leader made "bizarre" comments that forced Erdogan to raise his voice and respond with a "high frequency."
 
___
 
11:15 a.m.
 
The U.S. military says two coalition personnel have been killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria.
 
A U.S. military statement says the incident occurred on Thursday night and that the wounded personnel were being evacuated for further medical treatment.
 
Friday's statement did not say where the explosion occurred and did not state the casualties are Americans.
 
A Syrian official had told The Associated Press earlier that a roadside bomb exploded in the mixed Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij. Mohammed Abu Adel, the head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish US.-backed group in the town, says the bomb went off hundreds of meters away from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight on Thursday.
 
The coalition statement said details pertaining to the incident are being withheld pending further investigation.
 
___
 
8:35 a.m.
 
A Syrian official says a roadside bomb has gone off in a tense, mixed Arab-Kurdish town not far from the border with Turkey.
 
Mohammed Abu Adel, the head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish US.-backed group in the town, says the bomb went off hundreds of meters away from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight on Thursday.
 
A U.S. military official said on Friday an incident involving coalition forces was reported in Manbij but said no more information was available.
 
Col. Ryan Dillon said the coalition was still gathering information about the incident.
 
Manbij is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says Syrian Kurdish militiamen it views as "terrorists" and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey is in control of the town.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Grant County substitute teacher arrested in voyeurism case

    Grant County substitute teacher arrested in voyeurism case

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:35:22 GMT

    WARDEN, Wash. (AP) - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested in a voyeurism investigation.   Authorities say the investigation began last October when a 9-year-old girl in Warden, southeast of Moses Lake, reported that teacher Michael S. Leavitt had used his phone to record under her dress in her classroom. Warden police seized the phone, which showed evidence of files having been recently deleted.   Police from Moses Lake an...

    >>

    WARDEN, Wash. (AP) - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested in a voyeurism investigation.   Authorities say the investigation began last October when a 9-year-old girl in Warden, southeast of Moses Lake, reported that teacher Michael S. Leavitt had used his phone to record under her dress in her classroom. Warden police seized the phone, which showed evidence of files having been recently deleted.   Police from Moses Lake an...

    >>

  • Defense attorney appointed to Idaho death penalty case for fatal cab driver stabbing

    Defense attorney appointed to Idaho death penalty case for fatal cab driver stabbing

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:30:02 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An attorney qualified to handle death penalty cases has been appointed to represent the Washington state man accused of stabbing to death a cab driver in northern Idaho. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports a judge appointed Twin Falls attorney R. Keith Roark to represent 20-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An attorney qualified to handle death penalty cases has been appointed to represent the Washington state man accused of stabbing to death a cab driver in northern Idaho. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports a judge appointed Twin Falls attorney R. Keith Roark to represent 20-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

    >>

  • Coffee causing cancer? California judge orders distributors to warn customers of cancer causing chemical

    Coffee causing cancer? California judge orders distributors to warn customers of cancer causing chemical

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:21:34 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The scientific jury is still out but the verdict is in from one California judge on the question of whether coffee is good or bad for you. The judge has ruled that coffee sellers in the state must post cancer warnings due to a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen. This ruling comes after a non-profit organization filed a lawsuit against coffee companies for failing to show the threat of the chemical on their labels.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - The scientific jury is still out but the verdict is in from one California judge on the question of whether coffee is good or bad for you. The judge has ruled that coffee sellers in the state must post cancer warnings due to a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen. This ruling comes after a non-profit organization filed a lawsuit against coffee companies for failing to show the threat of the chemical on their labels.

    >>
    •   