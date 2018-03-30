BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Man pulled over in traffic stop pulls hand gu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Man pulled over in traffic stop pulls hand gun on Texas police officer

KHQ.COM - A Texas police officer took deadly action against a man who pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop.

It happened Thursday in the city of Pasadena, east of Houston. Police say a Pasadena officer pulled over a car for running a stop sign.

Dashcam video shows that shortly after stopping, the driver gets out of the car and points a hand gun at the officer. That's when officer opens fire and shoots the man to death in the street.

It's not clear if the suspect fired any shots back at the officer.

The case will be turned over to a grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.

Police officials say the officer had no choice but to draw a gun and shot the man.

