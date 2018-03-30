CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wanted Ohio man drags police officer stuck inside vehicle

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - An Ohio man accused of dragging a police officer with his car during a traffic stop has been arrested.

Police say 33-year-old Jose "Chico" Camacho was pulled over Thursday afternoon in the city of Brooklyn for a traffic violation. During the stop the officer discovered warrants for Camacho's arrest. As the officer tried to get Camacho out of the vehicle, Camacho sped off dragging the officer who was stuck inside the vehicle.

Camacho was located and arrested Thursday night in Cleveland. He is charged with felony assault on a police officer.



The officer was treated for a dislocated shoulder but is expected to be ok.