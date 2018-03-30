Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people, found not guilty

Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people, found not guiltyPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
Grant County: Warden substitute teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class
WARDEN, Wash. - A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography. Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class.>>
Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop
BALTIMORE (AP) - Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him - but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard. WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltim...>>
