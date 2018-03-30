Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people, found not - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 people, found not guilty

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in 2016 (all times local):
  
10:30 a.m.
  
The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.
  
Noor Salman was found not guilty of charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
  
Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the Pulse nightclub.
  
Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.
  
Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.
  
9:45 a.m.
  
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
  
Officials from U.S. District Court in Orlando said Friday that the jury had reached its decision and it will be announced in about 30 minutes.
  
Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces life in prison if convicted.
  
Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the gay nightclub.
  
Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.
  
Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.
  
11:25 p.m.
  
Jurors in the trial of a woman accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub will deliberate her fate for a third day.
  
Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
  
Salman's husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police killed him after the attack.
  
Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's plans and did nothing to stop them. Her lawyers say she had no knowledge of them and was mentally and physically abused by him. They say she wasn't an Islamic extremist.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

