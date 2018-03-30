CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cheetah jumps into tour Jeep in the Serengeti

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - A group on safari in Africa got a closer-than-expected look at some cheetahs in the Serengeti.

Britton Hayes was with a group watching three cheetah brothers on the hunt, when one of the cheetahs decided to take a closer look and jumped on the hood of their vehicle.

While the first cheetah had their attention, a second jumped into the back seat and began sniffing around. After sniffing around for a bit and licking the seats the big cat finally left.

The guide told Hayes to slow his breathing in an effort to keep the cheetah at ease.

Hayes added that now he feels like he can tackle anything and that the experience made him feel "alive."