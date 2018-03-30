63 dogs seized from suspected dog fighting operation

63 dogs seized from suspected dog fighting operationPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner via traffic stop
BALTIMORE (AP) - Harley the German shepherd started out a K-9-in-training before his sheriff's deputy partner got injured and a woman bought him - but then he got stolen. Three years later, another officer has reunited him with the woman whom he hadn't seen since he was taken from her backyard. WJZ-TV reports a Howard County, Maryland, police officer found Harley during a traffic stop Sunday. The car's occupants told Officer Sarah Miller they found him running in the road in Baltim...>>
63 dogs seized from suspected dog fighting operation
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal agents have seized more than 60 dogs after discovering blood-stained carpet at the site of a suspected dog fighting pit in rural Georgia. Prosecutors say state troopers pulled over four vehicles March 17 and found a pit bull covered in blood. Authorities say the driver admitted to having just attended a dog fight in a remote part of Dodge County, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.>>
Idaho AG supports protections for health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has signed a letter supporting President Donald Trump's effort to protect the rights of health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures. Wasden, a Republican, joined 16 other attorney generals in a March 27 letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cheetah jumps into tour Jeep in the Serengeti
KHQ.COM - A group on safari in Africa got a closer-than-expected look at some cheetahs in the Serengeti. Britton Hayes was with a group watching three cheetah brothers on the hunt, when one of the cheetahs decided to take a closer look and jumped on the hood of their vehicle. While the first cheetah had their attention, a second jumped into the back seat and began sniffing around.>>
Tesla recalls 123K Model S sedans for power steering problem
DETROIT (AP) - Electric car maker Tesla is recalling 123,000 sedans worldwide to fix a problem with the power-assisted steering. The recall covers all Model S sedans built before April of 2016. Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering. Manual steering would still work.>>
Grant County substitute teacher arrested in voyeurism case
WARDEN, Wash. (AP) - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested in a voyeurism investigation. Authorities say the investigation began last October when a 9-year-old girl in Warden, southeast of Moses Lake, reported that teacher Michael S. Leavitt had used his phone to record under her dress in her classroom. Warden police seized the phone, which showed evidence of files having been recently deleted. Police from Moses Lake an...>>
Defense attorney appointed to Idaho death penalty case for fatal cab driver stabbing
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An attorney qualified to handle death penalty cases has been appointed to represent the Washington state man accused of stabbing to death a cab driver in northern Idaho. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports a judge appointed Twin Falls attorney R. Keith Roark to represent 20-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.>>
Coffee causing cancer? California judge orders distributors to warn customers of cancer causing chemical
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The scientific jury is still out but the verdict is in from one California judge on the question of whether coffee is good or bad for you. The judge has ruled that coffee sellers in the state must post cancer warnings due to a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen. This ruling comes after a non-profit organization filed a lawsuit against coffee companies for failing to show the threat of the chemical on their labels.>>
US official says American killed in Syria attack by roadside bomb
BEIRUT (AP) - A U.S. defense official says one of the two troops with the U.S.-led coalition who were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria was an American. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not yet been publicly released, did not give the nationality of the second military member.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wanted Ohio man drags police officer stuck inside vehicle
KHQ.COM - An Ohio man accused of dragging a police officer with his car during a traffic stop has been arrested. Police say 33-year-old Jose "Chico" Camacho was pulled over Thursday afternoon in the city of Brooklyn for a traffic violation. During the stop the officer discovered warrants for Camacho's arrest. As the officer tried to get Camacho out of the vehicle, Camacho sped off dragging the officer who was stuck inside the vehicle.>>
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Man pulled over in traffic stop pulls hand gun on Texas police officer
KHQ.COM - A Texas police officer took deadly action against a man who pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop. It happened Thursday in the city of Pasadena, east of Houston. Police say a Pasadena officer pulled over a car for running a stop sign. Dashcam video shows that shortly after stopping, the driver gets out of the car and points a hand gun at the officer.>>
