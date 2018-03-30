VIDEO: Police officer wipes out while trying to deploy spike strips during high-speed chase

VIDEO: Police officer wipes out while trying to deploy spike strips during high-speed chasePosted: Updated:
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Man pulled over in traffic stop pulls hand gun on Texas police officer
KHQ.COM - A Texas police officer took deadly action against a man who pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop. It happened Thursday in the city of Pasadena, east of Houston. Police say a Pasadena officer pulled over a car for running a stop sign. Dashcam video shows that shortly after stopping, the driver gets out of the car and points a hand gun at the officer.>>
Idaho AG supports religious protections for health workers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has signed a letter supporting President Donald Trump's effort to protect the rights of health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures. Wasden, a Republican, joined 16 other attorney generals in a March 27 letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The letter states that Trump's effort is important to obeying consciousness protections passed by C...>>
Doubts raised that massive Hanford plant could open by 2022
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Energy has doubts that a massive nuclear waste treatment plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation can open by a 2022 deadline. But the agency has not notified the state of Washington that legal deadlines for the project are at risk. Instead, the Tri-City Herald reports the agency has directed contractor Bechtel National to improve its performance. Bechtel is building the $17 billion plant intended to turn liquid nucl...>>
Deputy De La Rosa and K-9 Grizzly honored as Red Cross Hometown Heroes
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave De La Rosa and his K-9 partner Grizzly were honored as Hometown Heroes by the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross. De La Rosa and Grizzly were recognized for their efforts which saved the life of an elderly Ephrata man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from his home in dangerous temperatures last month. De La Rosa,>>
Deputies asking public for help finding property stolen from Soap Lake area home
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - Grant County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help locating several pieces of personal property stolen from a home east of Soap Lake. The burglary happened between March 1 and 16, and thieves left very little behind. Deputies are asking the public, including those who operate trade shops and swap meets, to be on the lookout for any new or recent sightings or transactions involving: • Indian artifacts • Shop tools>>
Level III sex offender moving to E. Cataldo in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a level 3 sex offender moving to the 1600 block of E. Cataldo Avenue in Spokane. 36-year-old Anthony James Dellwo was convicted in 2001 of first degree attempted child molestation and third degree assault. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.>>
VIDEO: Police officer wipes out while trying to deploy spike strips during high-speed chase
63 dogs seized from suspected dog fighting operation
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal agents have seized more than 60 dogs after discovering blood-stained carpet at the site of a suspected dog fighting pit in rural Georgia. Prosecutors say state troopers pulled over four vehicles March 17 and found a pit bull covered in blood. Authorities say the driver admitted to having just attended a dog fight in a remote part of Dodge County, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.>>
Idaho AG supports protections for health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has signed a letter supporting President Donald Trump's effort to protect the rights of health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures. Wasden, a Republican, joined 16 other attorney generals in a March 27 letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Cheetah jumps into tour Jeep in the Serengeti
KHQ.COM - A group on safari in Africa got a closer-than-expected look at some cheetahs in the Serengeti. Britton Hayes was with a group watching three cheetah brothers on the hunt, when one of the cheetahs decided to take a closer look and jumped on the hood of their vehicle. While the first cheetah had their attention, a second jumped into the back seat and began sniffing around.>>
Tesla recalls 123K Model S sedans for power steering problem
DETROIT (AP) - Electric car maker Tesla is recalling 123,000 sedans worldwide to fix a problem with the power-assisted steering. The recall covers all Model S sedans built before April of 2016. Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering. Manual steering would still work.>>
