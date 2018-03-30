Doubts raised that massive Hanford plant could open by 2022 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

RICHLAND, Wash. -

(AP) - The U.S. Department of Energy has doubts that a massive nuclear waste treatment plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation can open by a 2022 deadline.
  
But the agency has not notified the state of Washington that legal deadlines for the project are at risk.
  
Instead, the Tri-City Herald reports the agency has directed contractor Bechtel National to improve its performance.
  
Bechtel is building the $17 billion plant intended to turn liquid nuclear wastes into glass-like logs for burial. The project has been plagued by safety and design issues.
  
Hanford is located near Richland and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site contains a huge volume of radioactive wastes.
  
Bechtel's contract requires it to start treating radioactive waste by 2022. Construction on the plant started in 2002.
  
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

3/30/2018 8:43:30 AM (GMT -7:00)

    •   