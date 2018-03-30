Moses Lake police investigate two firearm calls to local middle school

Update: Moses Lake Police have released more information about a pair of incidents at Chief Moses Middle School that sent the school into lockdown Friday.

On Friday morning, police were called the the school after staff learned a student had shown several other students a purported firearm on campus on Thursday. The incident was not reported to school staff until the next morning. The suspect student was not at school Friday and could not be immediately located by police.

Out of an abundance of caution, school staff placed the school in a "Secure the Building" mode until the student was found.

Investigation showed that the suspect student was on campus Thursday morning near the bus drop-off and had shown the alleged firearm to other students, but was not on campus all day. The suspect returned to campus later in the day and caught the bus at the end of the school day. The suspect told police the gun was an airsoft or pellet gun, but police weren't able to confirm whether the gun was real or not.

The student was booked into the Martin Hall on charges of bringing a weapon to school, and the investigation continues. No evidence was found that the student made threats to the school or any people.

In the second incident, one student told other students that he was carrying a gun at school. When the witness student told him he shouldn’t do that, the suspect told the second student he would shoot him if he told anyone. The suspect also allegedly said he would shoot a staff member. The witnesses immediately told staff, police were notified, and the suspect was detained and searched. The school went into a short lock down (several minutes) as the details were being investigated. Officers searched the suspect, his bag, locker and classroom, as well as reviewing video footage of the suspect throughout the day.

There is no evidence located a gun was ever on campus during this incident. The student was booked into Martin Hall for Felony Threats.

Previous coverage:

Friday morning, Moses Lake School District (MLSD) received a report from a parent and student that another student allegedly brought a gun to Chief Moses Middle School campus Thursday. Unfortunately, the students who saw the gun did not report it to administration until Friday morning.

The school personnel followed MLSD procedures to secure the building beginning at 8:50 AM. They notified the Moses Lake Police Department, who responded immediately. Moses Lake PD made arrangements to meet with the parent and student at the police department. Both Garden Heights and Lakeview Camp 5 students remained on their home campuses until the Secure the Building process was cleared at 10:40 AM.

During the Secure the Building Procedure Friday morning a student in class was speculating that someone might have brought a gun to school. According to the school district, the student then stated that he had a gun in his bag. Chief Moses Middle School staff was made aware of this by students coming forward with the information.

"In this situation, “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING” was very effective," The MLSD said in a statement posted on their Facebook page Friday.

The administration secured the student and went into a temporary lockdown at 11:30 AM for approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Moses Lake Police Department responded and assisted with the investigation. At no time was there a gun on campus.

"We want to remind all of our students of the importance of “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”, and ask that you have this conversation with your students as we continue to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff," the district says.