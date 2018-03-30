Police investigate claim that student brought gun to Chief Moses Middle School

Friday morning, Moses Lake School District (MLSD) received a report from a parent and student that another student allegedly brought a gun to Chief Moses Middle School campus Thursday. Unfortunately, the students who saw the gun did not report it to administration until Friday morning.

The school personnel followed MLSD procedures to secure the building beginning at 8:50 AM. They notified the Moses Lake Police Department, who responded immediately. Moses Lake PD made arrangements to meet with the parent and student at the police department. Both Garden Heights and Lakeview Camp 5 students remained on their home campuses until the Secure the Building process was cleared at 10:40 AM.

During the Secure the Building Procedure Friday morning a student in class was speculating that someone might have brought a gun to school. According to the school district, the student then stated that he had a gun in his bag. Chief Moses Middle School staff was made aware of this by students coming forward with the information.

"In this situation, “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING” was very effective," The MLSD said in a statement posted on their Facebook page Friday.

The administration secured the student and went into a temporary lockdown at 11:30 AM for approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Moses Lake Police Department responded and assisted with the investigation. At no time was there a gun on campus.

"We want to remind all of our students of the importance of “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”, and ask that you have this conversation with your students as we continue to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff," the district says.