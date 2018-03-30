New rules to control crowds over area on eastern Idaho river

(AP) - Federal officials have released new rules to deal with crowding on the popular South Fork of the Snake River in eastern Idaho.



The section of the river is known as one of the country's best trout fishery.



The Post Register reported Thursday that the new rules by the Bureau of Land Management target money-making ventures and large-group outings, especially during prime fishing season.



BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Monica Zimmerman says they are not going to start requiring individuals get permits.



She says they have been working on the new rules for a decade.



They will go into effect in 2019 to give the BLM time to work out administrative details.



Zimmerman says they are also looking to implement a reservation system for designated sites along the South Fork.



