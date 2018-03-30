New rules to control crowds over area on eastern Idaho river

New rules to control crowds over area on eastern Idaho riverPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash
WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff. Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of>>
Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Widow left with big mess after tree removal
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent widow says she was worrying herself sick after a man she hired to cut down a tree, did the job, but left piles of wood for her to deal with. When he stopped returning her calls, she called KHQ to say "Help Me Hayley." "I started calling him up and he wouldn't answer the phone," the homeowner said. "I knew I would be left with the problem of all the wood. I just…I couldn't sleep over it." She says just over two weeks>>
BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Man pulled over in traffic stop pulls hand gun on Texas police officer
KHQ.COM - A Texas police officer took deadly action against a man who pointed a gun at him during a traffic stop. It happened Thursday in the city of Pasadena, east of Houston. Police say a Pasadena officer pulled over a car for running a stop sign. Dashcam video shows that shortly after stopping, the driver gets out of the car and points a hand gun at the officer.>>
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
Park-goers concerned after beavers found taking a bite out of Riverfront Park
Spokane, Wash. Kurt Bubna has been walking through Riverfront Park since he moved here with his wife "We've been here 20 years. We go down to the park at least once a week a long time, and we've never seen this before," said Kurt when he saw the teeth markings of a beaver on a tree by the clock tower. Beavers have sunk their teeth into at least four trees in Riverfront Park, and it has Kurt worried because there could be more "It's a concern to me because>>
Coffee cancer warnings may migrate beyond California border
LOS ANGELES (AP) - It's fair to say that a lot of people awoke Friday to a headline that might have jolted them more awake than a morning cup of joe: A California judge had ruled that coffee sold in the state should carry a cancer warning. Here are some things to know about the ruling and how it might affect you: WHAT'S THE BEEF WITH COFFEE? Like many foods that are cooked, coffee-roasting creates a chemical byproduct called acrylamide that is a carcinogen. ...>>
Marine jets make emergency landing at Yakima airport
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two U.S. Marine Corps Harrier jets made an emergency landing at the Yakima airport. Multiple news outlets report the planes touched down Friday afternoon at Yakima Air Terminal. Officials told KIMA-TV one of the jets had an electrical malfunction. Both had taken off from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Officials at the airport say the Harrier jets will likely be at the Yakima Airport for another day or until te...>>
Mom faces charges after police officer saw toddler playing with loaded pistol in car
INDIANOLA, Miss. NBC- A Mississippi woman is facing charges after police found her toddler playing with a loaded pistol in her car. Police in Indianola say Brittany Williams is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as public profanity. Police Chief Edrick Hall says an officer noticed two children alone in a car outside a store on March 23rd. The officer decided to wait near the car until the parent>>
Burglary leads to numerous arrests throughout Eastern WA
Burglary leads to numerous arrests throughout Eastern WAOn March 15, 2018 Lincoln County Deputies investigated a burglary north of Davenport that involved the theft of weapons and other items with significant value. Investigators worked throughout the evening and the following day at the crime scene. As a result significant evidence was recovered to include an abandoned vehicle that was left behind when the suspect lost their keys, forcing them to abandon the vehicle at the crime scene. Deputies located additional evidence at the scene an...>>On March 15, 2018 Lincoln County Deputies investigated a burglary north of Davenport that involved the theft of weapons and other items with significant value. Investigators worked throughout the evening and the following day at the crime scene. As a result significant evidence was recovered to include an abandoned vehicle that was left behind when the suspect lost their keys, forcing them to abandon the vehicle at the crime scene. Deputies located additional evidence at the scene an...>>
Name of man cited for possible school threat against Moscow School District released
MOSCOW, Idaho - On March 29, 2018 at approximately 3:24 a.m. the Moscow Police Department was contacted by an officer from the Mansfield, Texas Police Department regarding a threat made during a YouTube podcast concerning Moscow, Idaho. Police say the threat was about possible violence against the Moscow School District. The threat was posted in the comments section during the podcast, and the poster stated they were>>
New rules to control crowds over area on eastern Idaho river
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have released new rules to deal with crowding on the popular South Fork of the Snake River in eastern Idaho. The section of the river is known as one of the country's best trout fishery. The Post Register reported Thursday that the new rules by the Bureau of Land Management target money-making ventures and large-group outings, especially during prime fishing season. BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Monica Zimmerman says the...>>
Police investigate claim that student brought gun to Chief Moses Middle School
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Friday morning, Moses Lake School District (MLSD) received a report from a parent and student that another student allegedly brought a gun to Chief Moses Middle School campus Thursday. Unfortunately, the students who saw the gun did not report it to administration until Friday morning. The school personnel followed MLSD procedures to secure the building beginning at 8:50 AM. They notified the>>
Idaho AG supports religious protections for health workers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has signed a letter supporting President Donald Trump's effort to protect the rights of health workers who object to participating in abortions and other procedures. Wasden, a Republican, joined 16 other attorney generals in a March 27 letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The letter states that Trump's effort is important to obeying consciousness protections passed by C...>>
Doubts raised that massive Hanford plant could open by 2022
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Energy has doubts that a massive nuclear waste treatment plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation can open by a 2022 deadline. But the agency has not notified the state of Washington that legal deadlines for the project are at risk. Instead, the Tri-City Herald reports the agency has directed contractor Bechtel National to improve its performance. Bechtel is building the $17 billion plant intended to turn liquid nucl...>>
