Burglary leads to numerous arrests throughout Eastern WA

On March 15, 2018 Lincoln County Deputies investigated a burglary north of Davenport that involved the theft of weapons and other items with significant value. Investigators worked throughout the evening and the following day at the crime scene. As a result significant evidence was recovered to include an abandoned vehicle that was left behind when the suspect lost their keys, forcing them to abandon the vehicle at the crime scene.

Deputies located additional evidence at the scene and as a result a search warrant was served on the Colville Indian Reservation. Lincoln County Deputies were assisted by Spokane Tribal Officers and evidence was recovered during the search, including other vehicles seized by our office at that time. Additional evidence and leads were established over the next several days resulting in search warrants being served on vehicles, storage sheds and residences on the Spokane Indian Reservation, Airway Heights, Reardan, motel rooms, Adams County and Spokane County.

As a result of this investigation Lincoln County Sheriff was aided by multiple jurisdictions from Tribal agencies, U.S. Marshalls, Spokane County, Airway Heights P.D, Adams County, and Grant County. Other agencies and office support were also involved. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s team and investigators have served over 14 search warrants and have hundreds of man hours and detailed investigation into the case to date. Detective Sergeant Roland Singer, Chief Criminal Deputy Brian Telford, Deputy Kody Becker and most of the Lincoln County Deputies have invested many hours into this case ranging from evidence and property recovery, search warrant service and related paperwork have been significant.

At this time, deputies have multiple suspects in custody and others who will be arrested and incarcerated in the near future.

"This case has been substantial and our Lincoln County Sheriff’s team has worked relentlessly in bringing these fugitives to justice," Sheriff Wade W. Magers reports. "As a result of this case the other agencies have been able to solve multiple crimes in their own jurisdictions. Charges for drug related crimes and possession of stolen property will also be pending as a result of our law enforcement team."

Deputies currently have arrested the following suspects:

  • Samantha M Brigman on 1 count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Res Burg and 1 Count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit theft 1st.
  • Jesus R Olmos on 3 counts of Res Burg, 1 Count Theft 1st, 17 Counts of Theft of a Firearm, 1 Count of Criminal Conspiracy.
  • Richard D Denison 3 Counts of Res Burg, 1 Count Theft 1st, 17 Counts of Theft of a Firearm, 1 Count of Criminal Conspiracy.
  • Nicole D Carson 1 Count of Res Burg, 1 Count Theft 1st, 3 Counts of Theft of a Firearm, 1 Count of Criminal Conspiracy.
  • Jeremy C Etue 1 count of Res Burg, 1 Count Theft 1st, 17 Counts of Theft of a Firearm, 1 count of Criminal Conspiracy. $50,000. Subject in custody at this time in Spokane County Jail on a D.O.C. warrant only.
  • William E Hughes 21 counts of Criminal Conspiracy $50,000.

