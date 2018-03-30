Mom faces charges after police officer saw toddler playing with loaded pistol in car

NBC- A Mississippi woman is facing charges after police found her toddler playing with a loaded pistol in her car.

Police in Indianola say Brittany Williams is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as public profanity.

Police Chief Edrick Hall says an officer noticed two children alone in a car outside a store on March 23rd.

The officer decided to wait near the car until the parent returned, intending to warn the parent about the dangers of leaving the children unattended. While the officer was waiting, one of the children reached under the seat and got a 9-millimeter handgun. The officer saw the child put the weapon toward his head.

The officer opened the car door and took the gun from the child.

The mother denied that the gun was hers, and she told police she knows the owner but refused to identify that person.

She has been released on bond.