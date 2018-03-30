WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornogr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

Posted: Updated:
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Washington State University employee for possession of child pornography.

In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account.

Pullman Police Detective and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigator Scott Kirk was assigned the investigation and was able to determine the suspect to be 56-year-old Robert Long. According to WSU's website, Long is a research technician with the university. 

With the assistance of Moscow, ID Police Detective and fellow ICAC Investigator Eric Kjorness, Detective Kirk conducted a lengthy investigation that included the service of a search warrant at Long’s home and the seizure of his personal computer. A later search of Long’s computer revealed numerous images with depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On March 30, 2018 at about 10:30 am, with the assistance of officers with the Washington State University (WSU) Police Department, Detective Kirk arrested Long at his office in Clark Hall on the WSU campus. Mr. Long was transported and booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct first degree, and dealing of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Both are Class ‘B’ felonies in Washington State, punishable by up to ten-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 05:45:01 GMT

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - (AP) - The Latest on a family presumed dead after their SUV plummeted off a California highway (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Authorities in Washington state are searching the home of a family of eight who are presumed dead after their SUV plunged off a California cliff.    Portland, Oregon, TV station KOIN reports that the Clark County sheriff's office went to the home in Woodland, Washington, on Thursday in search of 

    >>

  • Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Preview to KHQ 6pm Special: Mark Rypien sheds light on struggle with depression and attempt at suicide

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:49 GMT
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>
    KHQ.COM - Tonight on KHQ Local News at 6pm, a one hour special on former NFL quarterback and Superbowl MVP, Mark Rypien, as he sheds light on his struggle with depression, mental health issues and attempt at suicide.  >>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Okanogan 6th grader receives letters of support

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:34:51 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After an 11-year-old girl received a disturbing note that urged her to kill herself, so many people wanted to do something to show that they care about her and sent her positive letters. “I've been getting flowers, I've been getting anonymous things from people that I don't even know will drop it off at my school. I came to my locker after gym and I saw my whole entire locker filled with notes and I love it,” says Venice Anderson. Some of those letters read...

    >>

  • Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Theft from construction site where homes are being built for families dealing with pediatric cancer

    Friday, March 30 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:23:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family working on a project to build homes meant for childhood cancer patients and their families is frustrated after finding out that someone has been stealing lumber from the construction site. It didn’t only happen once. They say it appears this man has returned several times over the past few weeks. “He'd come by after all the contractors left and he'd take a little bit of wood at a time,” says Polly Schindler, co-founder of the Anna Schindler...

    >>

  • WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:33:09 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Pullman man for possession of child pornography. In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account. Pullman Police 

    >>
    •   