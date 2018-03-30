WSU research technician arrested for possession of child pornography

Investigators from the Pullman Police Department have arrested a Washington State University employee for possession of child pornography.

In August of 2017, the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account.

Pullman Police Detective and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigator Scott Kirk was assigned the investigation and was able to determine the suspect to be 56-year-old Robert Long. According to WSU's website, Long is a research technician with the university.

With the assistance of Moscow, ID Police Detective and fellow ICAC Investigator Eric Kjorness, Detective Kirk conducted a lengthy investigation that included the service of a search warrant at Long’s home and the seizure of his personal computer. A later search of Long’s computer revealed numerous images with depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On March 30, 2018 at about 10:30 am, with the assistance of officers with the Washington State University (WSU) Police Department, Detective Kirk arrested Long at his office in Clark Hall on the WSU campus. Mr. Long was transported and booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct first degree, and dealing of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Both are Class ‘B’ felonies in Washington State, punishable by up to ten-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine.